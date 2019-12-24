WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ELD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

NYSEARCA:ELD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

In other WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund news, insider Allison Mark purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,500.00.

