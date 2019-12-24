WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3529 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.34.
CEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $18.94.
About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund
