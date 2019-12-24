WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund (NYSEARCA:CEW) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3529 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.34.

CEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

About WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Fund, formerly WisdomTree Dreyfus Emerging Currency Fund, seeks to achieve total returns reflective of both money market rates in selected emerging market countries available to foreign investors and changes to the value of these currencies relative to the United States dollar.

