WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.42

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4183 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.25.

Shares of PUTW stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $28.43. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,525. WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

