WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,098 shares. WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

