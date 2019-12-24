Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.60

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.60 and traded as low as $24.18. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 1,957,153 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$25.36 and its 200 day moving average is A$27.60. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.43%.

In related news, insider Brian Hartzer 636,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd.

About Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

