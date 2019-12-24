Wells Fargo & Co Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $320.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $296.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $297.42. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ASML by 74.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

