Wells Fargo & Co Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $270.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $238.82 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $240.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 392.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

