Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for bluebird bio (BLUE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE):

12/18/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – bluebird bio had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/9/2019 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $242.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $171.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/28/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/27/2019 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating.

11/26/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/4/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $131.00.

11/1/2019 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – bluebird bio was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – bluebird bio was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

BLUE traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.21. 46,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $249,271. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

