Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €280.75 ($326.45).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €291.10 ($338.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €277.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €274.19. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.