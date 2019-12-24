VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,573 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. 770,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,013. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

