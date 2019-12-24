Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.85 (NYSEARCA:UTRN)

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8496 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of UTRN traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

