VeriumReserve (VRM) Reaches Market Cap of $224,805.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $224,805.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00553153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00059251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000908 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008384 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,508,989 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

