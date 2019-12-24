Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.0351 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $12.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BNDW traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.55. 67,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,562. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65.

