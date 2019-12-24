Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 378,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,318. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

