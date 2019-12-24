Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6617 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $126.34. 135,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $127.06.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

