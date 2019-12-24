Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Raises Dividend to $2.11 Per Share

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 2.1096 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $8.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Shares of EDV traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.16. 83,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $149.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

