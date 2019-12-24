VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Declares — Dividend of $1.65

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.6526 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSXJ traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.26. 7,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

