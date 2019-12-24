VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Declares $0.61 Annual Dividend

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6087 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:RAAX traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

