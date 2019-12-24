VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.48

VanEck Vectors Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Israel ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA ISRA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. VanEck Vectors Israel ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $35.55.

