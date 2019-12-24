ValuEngine Upgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.11 million, a P/E ratio of 621.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.6% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

