ValuEngine Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.44.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,857.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,053,057.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

