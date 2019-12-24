ValuEngine Downgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE BY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,826,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after buying an additional 371,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 521,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

