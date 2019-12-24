Upfiring (UFR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $244.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Upfiring has a total market cap of $391,321.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00182330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01172775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00116840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, COSS, IDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

