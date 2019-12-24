United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading 0.5% Higher

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, 425 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.