Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) Shares Down 0.5%

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 6,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 15,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

