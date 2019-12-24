Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,899 Average PT from Brokerages

Unilever plc (LON:ULVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,726.67 ($62.18).

A number of analysts have commented on ULVR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,400 ($71.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Unilever stock traded up GBX 62 ($0.82) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,429 ($58.26). 1,599,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,538.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,820.27. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a GBX 35.76 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

