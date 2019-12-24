U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.03

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOAU traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,702. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.