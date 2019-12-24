Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading Up 6.3%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 109,270 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 65,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 31.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

