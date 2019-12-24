Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.16

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and traded as low as $28.12. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 1,433 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth $88,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

