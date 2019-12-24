TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 883 shares.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 7,363,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $2,797,960.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

