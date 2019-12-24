TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 311,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

