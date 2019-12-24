TokenPay Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid and TOPBTC. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $86,889.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085310 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000888 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,257.35 or 0.99294121 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,741,301 coins and its circulating supply is 16,551,756 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

