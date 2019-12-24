Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.70. Titan International shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 134,869 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.33 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. Titan International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Titan International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 273,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan International by 1,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Titan International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Titan International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

