TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Announces — Dividend of $0.13

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1259 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

TIM Participacoes has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TIM Participacoes has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TIM Participacoes to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

TSU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.68. 857,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,397. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on TIM Participacoes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participacoes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

