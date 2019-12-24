ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) versus Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Head to Head Survey

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Misonix and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix $38.85 million 7.43 -$7.39 million N/A N/A ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . $9.67 million 0.81 -$39.72 million ($3.60) -0.77

Misonix has higher revenue and earnings than ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Misonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Misonix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.9% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Misonix and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix -7.33% -3.35% -2.53% ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . -89.98% -87.88% -32.96%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Misonix and ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00 ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Misonix currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.76%. Given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . is more favorable than Misonix.

Summary

Misonix beats ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care, and maxillo-facial surgical applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables. The company is also developing autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address medical needs for applications in the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

