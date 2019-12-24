Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 78.0% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
