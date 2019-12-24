Terracoin (TRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,011.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $4,011.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.02585320 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00556270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

