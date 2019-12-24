Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.36

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.36 and traded as high as $78.12. Tennant shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 2,657 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNC. Sidoti began coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $29,722.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,791 shares of company stock worth $3,943,901. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $404,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tennant by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter worth $802,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

