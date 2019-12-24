Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.37

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.37 and traded as high as $89.78. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $88.11, with a volume of 9,813 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,661,855 shares of company stock valued at $400,237,350. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

