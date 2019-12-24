TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $17.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.91. 1,403,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

