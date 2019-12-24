Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Trading Up 0.4%

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.52), approximately 153,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 220,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.83. The stock has a market cap of $528.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Target Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.86%.

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

