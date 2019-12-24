TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Up 9.1%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24, approximately 522,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 420,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.11.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

