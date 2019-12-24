Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Synaptics to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

SYNA opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,515 shares of company stock worth $2,347,134 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

