SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.34. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

