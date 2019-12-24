Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.71, approximately 69,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 65,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Swedbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Swedbank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Swedbank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

