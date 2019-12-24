Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.25

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 8428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

