Stealth Price Hits $0.0602 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000813 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $5,627.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004703 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007873 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,232,531 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

