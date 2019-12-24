SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Hits $0.0000

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $77,906.00 and $26.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00181999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01174359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025534 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00116819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

