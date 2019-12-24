SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,711. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $106.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18.
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
