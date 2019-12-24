SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1556 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:XSD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,711. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $106.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

