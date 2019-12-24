SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4045 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of KCE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.