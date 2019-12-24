SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4045 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Shares of KCE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.42. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90.
About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF
